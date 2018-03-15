6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. The Bottle Rockets playing The Mercury Ballroom tonight get the spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Feist

2pm – Interview with Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

It’s a full hour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, an 11 piece ensemble that includes a full brass section and even a scissors player. The band performs live, and frontman Noel reflects on the evolution of his sound since his days writing hits and playing guitar in Oasis, plus how he’s making sure his own kids have a different childhood than Noel and his famously feuding brother Liam had.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures and A Giant Dog

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.