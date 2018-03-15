6-9am – Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. The Bottle Rockets playing The Mercury Ballroom tonight get the spotlight.
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Feist
2pm – Interview with Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper
3p-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
It’s a full hour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, an 11 piece ensemble that includes a full brass section and even a scissors player. The band performs live, and frontman Noel reflects on the evolution of his sound since his days writing hits and playing guitar in Oasis, plus how he’s making sure his own kids have a different childhood than Noel and his famously feuding brother Liam had.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Buried Treasures and A Giant Dog
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.