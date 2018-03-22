6-9am – Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Haley Heyndrickx opens for The Low Anthem at Zanzabar 3/27
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Depeche Mode
2pm – Interview with Semisonic
3p-6pm – Laura Shine
3:20pm – World renowned Master Magician Lance Burton and his opening Louisville act, Cody Clark, stop by before their big show at The Louisville Palace this Saturday!
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
Sara Watkins started the band Nickel Creek with her brother and Chris Thile. Sara Jarosz won 2 Grammys for her last solo album. Aoife O’Donovan is one of the founders of wild bluegrass band Crooked Still. Together, they’re I’m With Her. And they perform live, gathered around a single vocal mic on the next World Cafe.
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Songs About the Music Industry & Antibalas
What happens when artists take a look inward at the music business? Jim and Greg play the best Songs About the Music Industry. Then, they sit down with the dynamic Antibalas Afrobeat Orchestra.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.