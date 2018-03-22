6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Haley Heyndrickx opens for The Low Anthem at Zanzabar 3/27

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:30pm – The Speed of Sound with Depeche Mode

2pm – Interview with Semisonic

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

3:20pm – World renowned Master Magician Lance Burton and his opening Louisville act, Cody Clark, stop by before their big show at The Louisville Palace this Saturday!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Sara Watkins started the band Nickel Creek with her brother and Chris Thile. Sara Jarosz won 2 Grammys for her last solo album. Aoife O’Donovan is one of the founders of wild bluegrass band Crooked Still. Together, they’re I’m With Her. And they perform live, gathered around a single vocal mic on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Songs About the Music Industry & Antibalas

What happens when artists take a look inward at the music business? Jim and Greg play the best Songs About the Music Industry. Then, they sit down with the dynamic Antibalas Afrobeat Orchestra.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.