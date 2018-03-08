Today is International Women’s Day! Listen for great music by women artists all day long plus lots of special guests!
6-9am – Duke
6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP
8am – The Birdies
9am-12pm – John Timmons
10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.
11am – Anne Gauthier – Recording engineer/producer, La La Land recording studio
12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
12pm – 12pm – Jeanine Triplett – VP of Development, The Center for Women and Families
2pm – Interview with Shirley Manson of Garbage
3p-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – Stacy Owen – WFPK Program Director, Producer, WFPK Waterfront Wednesday
4:20pm – Erika Holmquist Wall – Chief Curator, Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger
BØRNS’ latest album Blue Madonna features his stratospheric vocal range and the same delightfully off kilter pop sensibility that caught Prince’s attention on BØRNS’ 2015 hit “Electric Love”. BØRNS drops by the Café to talk about his carefully curated sense of personal style, collaborating with Lana Del Rey and his childhood ambition to be a “skateboard paramedic” (he’ll explain).
8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions
Best Movie Soundtracks Pt. 2 & Opinions on the Black Panther Soundtrack
A film’s soundtrack can be as memorable as its visuals. So as this awards season winds down, Jim and Greg pick some of their favorite film soundtracks. Plus, they’ll review the soundtrack to the movie Black Panther.
9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
9pm – Carrie Neumayer – Executive Director, Girls Rock Louisville
11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!
12am – 1am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.