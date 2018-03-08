Today is International Women’s Day! Listen for great music by women artists all day long plus lots of special guests!

6-9am – Duke

6:20am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

8am – The Birdies

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.

11am – Anne Gauthier – Recording engineer/producer, La La Land recording studio

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

12pm – 12pm – Jeanine Triplett – VP of Development, The Center for Women and Families

2pm – Interview with Shirley Manson of Garbage

3p-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Stacy Owen – WFPK Program Director, Producer, WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

4:20pm – Erika Holmquist Wall – Chief Curator, Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

BØRNS’ latest album Blue Madonna features his stratospheric vocal range and the same delightfully off kilter pop sensibility that caught Prince’s attention on BØRNS’ 2015 hit “Electric Love”. BØRNS drops by the Café to talk about his carefully curated sense of personal style, collaborating with Lana Del Rey and his childhood ambition to be a “skateboard paramedic” (he’ll explain).

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Best Movie Soundtracks Pt. 2 & Opinions on the Black Panther Soundtrack

A film’s soundtrack can be as memorable as its visuals. So as this awards season winds down, Jim and Greg pick some of their favorite film soundtracks. Plus, they’ll review the soundtrack to the movie Black Panther.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm – Carrie Neumayer – Executive Director, Girls Rock Louisville

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.