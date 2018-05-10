6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Jade Bird gets the spotlight, opening for Anderson East on Friday at Headliners 11 am – Yes You Are stops by the studio, yes they do.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Ziggy Marley

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Since the 70s, legendary radio host Dr. Demento has kept listeners giggling with an array of wacky finds they couldn’t hear anywhere else. He also launched the career of Weird Al. Now, there is a new double CD set to celebrate him, Dr Demento Covered in Punk. He and producer John Cafiero take us on a fun ride through the new disc and through novelty song history.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Slayer, Opinions on Janelle Monáe & Liz Phair

With Slayer‘s farewell tour approaching, Jim and Greg revisit their interview with two members of the iconic thrash metal band – drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Kerry King. They discuss their signature breakneck song pace, favorite moments in the group and working with hip hop producer Rick Rubin. They’ll also review the new album from Janelle Monáe and review Liz Phair‘s Exile in Guyville for its 25th anniversary.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

10pm – Shannon Vetter will be stopping by to talk about his vinyl release at Goodwood Brewing on Saturday.

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.