6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – Mel Fisher

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature.

12pm –3pm – Stacy Owen

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

It’s a full hour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, an 11 piece ensemble that even includes a scissors player. The band performs live, and frontman Noel reflects on the evolution of his sound since his days writing hits and playing guitar in Oasis, plus how he’s making sure his own kids have a different childhood than Noel and his famously feuding brother Liam had.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Guest Desert Island Jukebox

Jim and Greg dive into their piles and piles of new music to bring you their latest favorites. Plus, some of our favorite musicians tell us about the songs they’d want with them if they were stranded on a desert island.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.