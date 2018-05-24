6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Vocalist Lauren Balthrop appearing tomorrow at Headliners, part of the Roadie Record Release Show.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm- Interview with Wye Oak

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Donovan Woods hails from Ontario, and estimates he’d written ‘probably 5000 bad songs’ before he wrote his first good one. Now, Woods spends his some of his time as a Nashville songwriter penning tunes for artists like Tim Mcgraw and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum. He explains how he broke into that scene, and performs live on the next World Cafe

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

John Prine, Opinions on Courtney Barnett & Scott Hutchison

For the last 50 years, John Prine has garnered a multi-generational fan base through his nuanced storytelling as a songwriter and performer. The balance of humor, plain language and reality in his music is what makes him stand out in the genres of folk, country and beyond. Jim and Greg talk to Prine about starting his own independent label, working with Phil Spector and his writing process. Plus, the hosts review the latest album from Courtney Barnett and pay tribute to the late Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.