6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this new feature. Kentucky’s own Jericho Woods appearing with Old 97’s Derby Eve at Headliners get the spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Horse Feathers (May 29th at Zanzabar)

3p-6pm – Mel Fisher

4pm – Benny from NYE in Summer stops by to talk about the event happening at The Mercury Ballroom on June 2nd.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Shakey Graves new album “Can’t Wake Up,” it a big departure from what people might know of the Shakey who burst onto the scene in 2011 armed with a guitar and suitcase kick drum. It’s a record about death, but we assure you that’s not the whole story. We’ll dive deeper into the influence of his mother, a Latina playwright, and what it was like recording at actor Kevin Costner’s house.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Songs About Horses, Opinions on Lucy Dacus & Torres

And they’re off! In honor of the Kentucky Derby, it seemed like the perfect time to explore a relatively common theme in music – horses. Jim and Greg discuss why these majestic animals cross genres from soul to rock and roll. They‘ll also share some of their favorite tracks about stallions, mares, ponies and more. Plus, they’ll review the sophomore album from indie singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus and artist Torres shares what song got her Hooked on Sonics.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm – “Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.