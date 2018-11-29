6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Bendigo Fletcher opening for Rayland Baxter this Sunday at Zanzabar premieres a new song!

11am – Rayland Baxter plays at Zanzabar this Sunday and stops by before his show!

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Michael McDonald about his new Christmas Album.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

The 6 piece band The Nude Party have gotten rave reviews for their self titled debut. But only 5 years ago, half the band were just starting to learn their instruments. They talk about that, as well as tell the funny tale of how they had to hide their drummer’s kit from the man who is now one of their biggest supporters.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Astral Weeks 50th Anniversary & Guest Desert Island Jukebox

Jim and Greg conduct an Album Dissection of Van Morrison‘s 1968 classic Astral Weeks. The landmark release celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. Then, we hear from recent Sound Opinions guests about their Desert Island Jukebox picks… Tracks they can’t live without.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.