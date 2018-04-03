Tuesday Featured Artist: Dr. Dog who is playing at The Mercury Ballroom this Friday!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Dear Boy, appearing with Rogue Wave at Headliners this Saturday get the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with Sheryl Crow

2pm – Interview with Soccer Mommy

3-6pm: Mel Fisher

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats deliver a heartfelt and soulful performance of songs from their new album Tearing at the Seams. Nathaniel talks about the difficult conversations that inspired some of the lyrics, and shares how his relationship to secular music changed after his religious father died at a young age.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.