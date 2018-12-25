MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!

— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED (6-10am)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–RELICS CHRISTMAS (10am-1pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–THE BIG TINY DESK HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1-2pm)

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (2-3pm)

John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Lucius and more join hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton to share holiday memories and play a mix of the seasonal songs they love most.

–A MIKE FARRIS CHRISTMAS (3-4pm)

Listen for this re-broadcast of a very special WFPK Live Lunch featuring Grammy winning vocalist, Mike Farris, recorded on location at Old Forester Distillery.

–KEEP A COOL YULE (4-6pm)

American Routes serves up holiday platters with Chicano rockabilly from Los Straitjackets; gather around the fire with French fiddlers in snowy Maine; imbibe “Sugar Rum Cherry” concocted by Duke Ellington; dream of a white Christmas a la Booker T. & the MGs, and hear the tale of Miles Davis‘ “Blue X-mas” from jazz composer Bob Dorough.

–WORLD CAFÉ CHRISTMAS (6-8pm)

It may have taken some convincing from singer Rhett Miller, but Old 97’s are now in the mood to celebrate Christmas with their latest album of original songs, Love the Holidays. They play a rocking live set. Plus, PJ Morton, keyboardist for Maroon 5 and Grammy nominated solo artist, reimagines some classic Christmas songs with the sounds of his hometown, New Orleans.

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS (8-9pm)

Woodrow on the Radio spins the Christmas platters that matter!

–HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2018 NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL (9pm-12am)

Need to cleanse your holiday palate? How about some live music recorded at this summer’s Newport Folk Fest featuring The Lone Bellow, Lucius and Brandi Carlile!

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.