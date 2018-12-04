Tuesday Featured Artist: Richard Thompson who will be playing at Headliners this Wednesday, December 5!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: Mel Fisher

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Members Only show with Albert Hammond, Jr. who plays tonight at Headliners!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

4pm – The Artisanals drop by before their show tonight at Zanzabar.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Like your best pair of cozy socks and a hot toddy, Anna St. Louis has a voice that can warm you right up. Anna talks about being inspired by Willie Nelson, Mazzy Star and Neil Young, and performs music from her album which was produced by Kevin Morby. Anna St Louis on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.