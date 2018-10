Who’s going? Chan Marshall, who records as Cat Power, who was once the face of Chanel, who has never made a bad album, is coming to town! She’s touring in support of her fantastic new album Wanderer, and WFPK is proud to present Cat Power Wanderer Tour 2018 this Friday (10/12) at Headliners. Listen for tracks from the new album as well as favorite hits and deep cuts throughout the day.

