There’s lots of reasons to celebrate the Cure this week! Front-man Robert Smith celebrates his 59th birthday Saturday (4/21), the band is back together, in the studio recording new material AND getting ready to tour once again. ‘Nuff said. We’ll be spinning our favorite Cure tunes and we’d like to know what yours are!

