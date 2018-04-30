Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get your boots shined up. Country music legend Dwight Yoakam is headed to Louisville just in time for Derby! The Pikeville, KY native brings his honky-tonk sound to the Iroquois Amphitheater this Friday, May 4th and we couldn’t be more thrilled! WFPK presents the show and we’re getting ready a bit early featuring Dwight’s music throughout the day. With more than 20 albums to choose from, we’ve got plenty of great tunes lined up for you! Let us know your favorites.

