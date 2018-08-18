This month marks the 20th anniversary of the beloved XO album by Elliott Smith. Smith lived with drug addiction and depression and ultimately, took his own life in 2003. We’ll feature his music throughout the day on Tuesday, August 21st. We’ve also invited some experts and advocates to tell us how to support ourselves, friends and family who may be struggling with mental illness and how to remove the stigma around discussing mental health issues. We’d like to hear from you as well. Call 502-814-6560 and tell us about a song that’s helped you deal with depression, dedicate a request in honor of a loved one or anything else you’d like to share. We may just use your comments and song suggestions on the air, August 21st!

Remember there are resources for you, family and friends related to suicide prevention.

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

more resources below…

Here’s who’ll be stopping by

8am – Molly Jones, The Pete Foundation

10am – Will Russell, Everything Will Be OK Project

1:00pm – Shadwick Wilde, Quiet Hollers

2:00pm – Geneva Robinson, Centerstone Kentucky

3:00pm – Dr. Val Slayton, Bold Moves Against Suicide

9pm – Brian Schreck – Music Therapist, Norton Cancer Institute (Listen for the premiere of a Louisville All Star remix of MMJ’s “Victory Dance”!)

Resources continued

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) is 741-741

Centerstone KY: Acute Child Psychiatric Services Crisis Line is 502-589-8070