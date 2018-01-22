Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

She’s been called “the greatest of all modern blues singers”. Born Jamesetta Hawkins on January 25, 1938, she began her life of singing at the age of 5, leading to a career that would span six decades. She took her stage name by flipping her first name. The great Etta James would earn six Grammy Awards, seventeen Blues Music Awards and be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during her career. This Tuesday we will celebrate what would have been her 80th birthday this week. Thank you all the great music you gave us Etta!

Wikipedia AllMusic