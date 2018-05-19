Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We’ve been big fans of Seattle’s Fleet Foxes since their debut in 2008. Lush indie pop folk songs topped with harmony rich vocals, what’s not to love? After a six year hiatus, the band returned last year with their third album Crack-Up, named after an essay by F. Scott Fitzgerald. WFPK is proud to present Fleet Foxes at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Wednesday 5/23, and we’re getting ready a day early by spinning some of our favorite tunes.

