Tuesday we celebrate the life and career of George Harrison. Sunday, February 25th marks the 75th anniversary of his birth, and we will be playing songs from his incredible career. Join us as we explore his vast musical catalog; from his days as “the quiet Beatle”, a Wilbury, his solo works, collaborations and his humanitarian efforts with rock’s first major charity event, The Concert for Bangladesh, in 1971 to help raise money for aid to that famine-ravaged nation. Sadly, George died of cancer November 29, 2001, in Los Angeles, but his music lives on. Join us in the celebration of George Harrison!

