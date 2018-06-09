Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Although he may be best known for his versions of other people’s songs, such as Fred Neil’s “Everybody’s Talking” and Badfinger’s “Without You“, Grammy Award-winner Harry Nilsson is often hailed as a genius and recognized by his peers as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of the twentieth century. Join us today as we dive into the great musical legacy of Nilsson, in celebration of what would have been his 77th birthday this Friday.



For more information: Official Site | Facebook | Wikipedia| AllMusic