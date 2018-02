Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ready to get dusted? Modern bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters just walked away from the 60th Annual Grammy Awards with the well-deserved Best Bluegrass Album prize for their latest release Laws Of Gravity. Perfect timing as WFPK presents The Infamous Stringdusters at Headliners Wednesday Feb 7. To celebrate both events, we’ll be spinning their tunes all day as our Featured Artist!

