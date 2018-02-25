Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

He recreated his image numerous times, mutating from theatrical glam rocker to strung-out junkie to avant-garde noiseman to straight rock & roller to your average guy, influencing many along the way, including David Bowie. Like his image, the music was like no other. The legendary Lou Reed would have celebrated his 76th birthday this Friday. Tuesday we’ll be digging deep into his vast music catalog, from The Velvet Underground, his solo works and collaborations.

More information: Official Site | Wikipedia | AllMusic | Facebook | Twitter