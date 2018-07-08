Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Her raw, rasping voice made the Staple Singers a household name in the 50s and 60s and icons of the civil rights movement. R&B, Gospel, Soul singer, political activist Mavis Staples celebrates her 79th birthday this Tuesday, 7/10. We’ll be digging deep, spinning tunes from her extensive catalog; from the Staple Singers through her latest work with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, If All I Was Was Black.

