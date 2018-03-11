Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who likes fun? We like fun! Combining a knack for infectious melodies with a quirky sense of humor and a vaguely avant-garde aesthetic borrowed from the New York post-punk underground, John Flansburgh and John Linnell, better known as They Might Be Giants, became an unlikely alternative rock success story as they reinvented themselves throughout their 36-year career. Touring in support of their latest album I Like Fun brings them back to town. WFPK proudly presents An Evening With TMBG at the Mercury Ballroom Sunday, March 18.

