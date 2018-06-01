Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s an extra-special all day event celebrating the birth of Prince Rogers Nelson. In honor of what would have been his 60th birthday this Thursday, the artist forever to be known as Prince, will be our Tuesday Featured Artist. With an amazing career spanning decades, and music that often defied genre, we’ll be sharing some of our favorite songs from his incredibly deep catalog. Join us in our day long celebration of this beloved once-in-a-lifetime artist.



