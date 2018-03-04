Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chances are, you have records in your collection that this man helped create. He’s been called “the most important producer of the last 20 years”, and appeared on Time‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World list in 2007. Working with the Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, and Run–D.M.C., Rick Rubin helped popularize hip hop music. The Grammy winner has also worked with artists Johnny Cash, Adele, Tom Petty and The Avett Brothers to name just a few. There’s artistry is his production, and in honor of his 55th birthday this Saturday, we’ll be showcasing his work from the wide-ranging roster of artists that he’s worked with.

