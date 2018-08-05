Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 2018 Seven Sense Festival is a Louisville event featuring 40 local, regional and national acts as well as local food, arts & crafts, visual art performances, specialty beer and cocktails, yoga, circus performers, fire dancers and much more. The fest has drawn more than 20,000 attendees since its inception in 2014 and benefits local charities. The two-day event, takes place August 10 and 11 at Gravely Brewing Co. This Tuesday we’ll be featuring artists from the festival lineup.

