Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Counting Crows front man (he with the voice AND the hair) Adam Duritz celebrates birthday number 54 this Wednesday, but who’s counting? We are, and the party starts a day earlier with Adam and the band as our featured artist. We will be spinning our favorite tunes for you. Count on it! You’ll be able to catch them later this summer playing Bourbon and Beyond on Sunday, September 23.

More info: Official Site Instagram Twitter Facebook Allmusic