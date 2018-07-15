Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WFPK is very proud to be sponsoring the Smashing Pumpkins‘ Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour coming to the KFC Yum Center this Saturday, July 21! You can count on us to be digging deep into their catalog Tuesday; from their earliest works to Solara, their first recording in over 18 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin.

