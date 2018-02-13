Tuesday Featured Artist: In honor of today being Fat Tuesday we’re having the one and only Dr. John as our featured artist! Laissez les bons temps rouler!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Getting the focus today is Reptaliens, playing Headliners on Thursday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with Ryan Adams

2pm – Interview with Kyle Craft

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Music has shaped our feelings on sexuality and race since the first days of our nation’s history. Ann Powers takes on that vast topic in her book called Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music. She reflects on important moments with stars you know as well as unsung artists on the next World Cafe with host Talia Schlanger.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

9pm – Zach Longoria and Gina C. stop by before their Valentine’s Show and tribute to Mariah Carey at Jimmy Can’t Dance.

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.