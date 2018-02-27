Tuesday Featured Artist: Lou Reed who would have been 76 this coming Friday, March 2

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with Regina Spektor

2pm – Interview with Laura Veirs

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Darlingside gathers around a single microphone in the World Cafe studio to sing songs from the group’s new album Extralife. We’ll also hear the band deconstruct one of their signature 4-part harmonies right before our ears. Darlingside perform on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

9pm – Fotocrime will be stopping by at 9 to talk about their show at Zanzabar on March 4th.

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.