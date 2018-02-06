Tuesday Featured Artist: The Infamous Stringdusters – a Grammy award winning band who will be at Headliners this Wednesday!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Horseshoes and Hand Grenades open for The Infamous Stringdusters this Wednesday at Headliners.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with Buffalo Tom

2pm – Interview with House Ghost

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Longtime friends of World Café, the band Calexico continues their tradition of turning Western Americana and Latin influence into a jangly desert mashup on their new album The Thread That Keeps Us. Calexico performs live and lead singer Joey Burns explains how his band’s inclusive and borderless worldview creeps into the lyrics on their latest release.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.