Tuesday Featured Artist: The Avett Brothers who are performing this week (Jan. 18-20th) at The Louisville Palace.

6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. We check out Cincinnati’s Tweens, opening for Bully at Zanzabar on Sunday (1/21).

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with Billy Corgan

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Slowdive performs live music from their first new album in 22 years. After disbanding in 1995, the entire original lineup reunited a few years ago and they all join David Dye to talk about what brought them back together a few years ago and what’s different this time around.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.