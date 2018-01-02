Tuesday Featured Artist: Stephen Stills (Jan. 3) celebrates a birthday this week so we’re letting David Crosby and Graham Nash join the fun with CSN as our featured artist today!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: Mel Fisher

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The artist Bedouine lived on an American compound in Saudi Arabia until she was 10. We’ll talk about how Bedouine adjusted to her family’s move to the US when she was a kid, how her nomadic and independent spirit works its way into her music and Bedouine will perform live songs from her charming debut album.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.