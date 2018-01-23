Tuesday Featured Artist: Blues singer Etta James would have been 80 this Thursday but her music lives on!
6-9am: Duke
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. McLovins get the focus, opening for Flobots on Thursday at Headliners.
Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!
1:30 – The Speed of Sound with The National
2pm – Interview with Bahamas
3-6pm: Laura Shine
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Whatever the weather where you are, it’s pretty cold in Philly where we make World Cafe! So we’re bundling up and playing icy jams by Fleet Foxes, Tori Amos, The Civil Wars, Bon Iver and more on a frigid but fun all-winter all-skate.
8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.