Tuesday Featured Artist: Blues singer Etta James would have been 80 this Thursday but her music lives on!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. McLovins get the focus, opening for Flobots on Thursday at Headliners.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with The National

2pm – Interview with Bahamas

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Whatever the weather where you are, it’s pretty cold in Philly where we make World Cafe! So we’re bundling up and playing icy jams by Fleet Foxes, Tori Amos, The Civil Wars, Bon Iver and more on a frigid but fun all-winter all-skate.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.