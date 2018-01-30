Tuesday Featured Artist: Sonic Youth in honor of guitarist Lee Renaldo who turns 62 on Saturday, Feb. 3rd.

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Brian Pounds opening for Bob Schneider this Saturday at KCD is today’s focus.

Noon-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with First Aid Kit

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The band Slowdive became icons of shoegaze in the early 90s, before disbanding in 1995. A couple decades later Slowdive reunited and in 2017, they released an album of new material. The band’s entire original lineup visits World Café to perform some of their new music, and to discuss how surprisingly simple it was to get back together.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.