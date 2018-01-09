Tuesday Featured Artist: Led Zeppelin‘s guitarist Jimmy Page turns 74 today!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Louisville’s Roadie is today’s featured artist, opening for Rebirth Brass Band at Headliners (1/10).

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists!

1:30 – The Speed of Sound with The Killers

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Are you ready to hear your new favorite artist? Meet the Slingshot Class of 2018! World Café has partnered with NPR Music and member stations to scour the country for the most exciting emerging acts around. On January 9, a thrilling new list of Slingshot artists will be revealed at npr.org/slingshot2018 and we’ll listen to music by many of them on World Café.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.