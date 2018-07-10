Tuesday Featured Artist: The great Mavis Staples turns 79 today and still going strong!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Lucie Silvas stops by for a chat and song.

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

2pm – Interview with Graham Coxon

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Frank Turner has guts, grit, and heart – you can hear it coming from his punk roots and in the folkier title track of his latest album Be More Kind. On the new release he dives back into social commentary, even though he’s gotten flak from both the left and right sides of the political spectrum for speaking out in the past – he talks about that on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

