Tuesday Featured Artist: Smashing Pumpkins who will be at the KFC Yum Center this Saturday (7/21)

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, listen for Lucy Dacus opening for Julien Baker at Headliners this Wednesday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with Spiritualized

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Hear live performances from the Dave Matthews Band and Talia Schlanger’s interview with Dave. He talks about his band’s new album Come Tomorrow, having his song “Crash Into Me” used in the Greta Gerwig film Lady Bird and the Dave Matthews Band’s lineup after original violinist Boyd Tinsley recently left the band.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.