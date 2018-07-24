Tuesday Featured Artist: Waterfront Wednesday Artists for 7/25 – Over The Rhine, Bully, Curio Key Club

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: Mel

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with Neko Case

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Ogilala is the solo album from William Patrick Corgan, the Smashing Pumpkins bandleader who you probably better know as Billy. Corgan’s solo album is the first where he felt comfortable being completely himself – hear about that and some live solo acoustic performances on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.