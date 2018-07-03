Tuesday Featured Artist: The Pretenders will be at the Louisville Palace tonight!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with The Pretenders’ Chryssie Hynde

3-6pm: Mel Fisher

3pm – Scott Carney of Wax Fang drops by talk about The Forecastle Foundation’s Cocktails and Conservation event at Lola on July 5th.

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Ray LaMontagne is known for keeping his personal life quite personal, but on the next World Cafe, he opens up about his music, his family and his childhood. We’ll hear an intimate conversation and gorgeous live performances of songs from Ray LaMontagne’s new album, Part Of The Light, on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

9pm – Shaina Wagner, organizer from Poorcastle will be on to talk about the artists performing at the upcoming festival July 6-8th at Apocalypse Brew Works.

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.