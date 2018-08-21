WFPK MENTAL HEALTH DAY Listen for special guests all day long to speak about issues surrounding mental health plus music from Elliott Smith, our Tuesday Featured Artist, and songs that help people cope.

Tuesday Featured Artist: This month marks the 20th anniversary of the beloved XO album by Elliott Smith.

6-9am: Mel Fisher

8am – Molly Jones, The Pete Foundation

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Will Russell, Everything Will Be OK Project

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

1:00pm – Shadwick Wilde, Quiet Hollers

2:00pm – Geneva Robinson, Centerstone Kentucky

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:00pm – Dr. Val Slayton, Bold Moves Against Suicide

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Engineer Vanessa Parr has worked on records with Rhiannon Giddens, Elton John, the Dixie Chicks, John Mayer and more. How do you hold it together when you’re standing next to your heroes? Vanessa Parr takes us to the other side of the studio glass, on the next World Café.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

9pm – Brian Schreck – Music Therapist, Norton Cancer Institute (Listen for the premiere of a Louisville All Star remix of MMJ’s “Victory Dance”!)

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.