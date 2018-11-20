Tuesday Featured Artist: WFPK presents Jim James this Wednesday at The Louisville Palace and he’s our featured artist today!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Alynda Segarra of Hurray For The Riff Raff is opening for Jim James Nov. 21 at The Louisville Palace and gets the spotlight today!

Noon-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Beatles put out the double album that became known as “The White Album” 50 years ago this week. And today on World Cafe we spend some time celebrating that revolutionary recording by listening to some of the demos, outtakes and rehearsals that shaped it.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.