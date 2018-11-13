Tuesday Featured Artist: Lissie who’ll be at Headliners this coming Saturday!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Will Russell stops by to debut a new song from an upcoming tribute to Jason Molina.

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. And The Kids, opening for Caroline Rose tonight at Zanzabar get the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview and performance with Caroline Rose before her show tonight at Zanzabar!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Robyn just released her first new album in 8 years. It’s called Honey and while making it, Robyn was dealing with the end of a relationship, and the death of a long-time friend. Robyn explains how she used dance and psychoanalysis to cope and to create, on the next World Café.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.