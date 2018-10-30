Tuesday Featured Artist: Gordon Lightfoot plays at The Brown Theater tonight!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Katie Pruitt opening for Ruston Kelly at Zanzabar Friday is featured.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with David Crosby

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured. Today we have special guests from Louisville Metro Animal Services!

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Hear live performances from the Dave Matthews Band and Talia Schlanger’s interview with Dave. He talks about his band’s new album Come Tomorrow and having his song “Crash Into Me” used in the Greta Gerwig film Lady Bird.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm – Kentucky Shakespeare‘s all new production of the radio play War of the Worlds on the 80th anniversary of the initial broadcast!

The radio broadcast of the War of the Worlds was performed as a Halloween episode of the Mercury Theater on the Air series on Sunday, October 30, 1938. Directed and narrated by actor and future filmmaker Orson Welles, the episode was an adaptation of H. G. Wells’ novel The War of the Worlds (1898).

10pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.