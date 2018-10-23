Tuesday Featured Artist: Lake Street Dive plays The Brown Theater this Thursday!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Andrew Rinehart opening for Lo Moon at Zanzabar Wednesday (10/24) is featured today.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with Hozier

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

The band Mt. Joy has come a long way since being named one of NPR Music’s Slingshot artists in early 2018. With tour dates on the books through early 2019, the band shows no signs of slowing down. On the next World Cafe, we dig back into our archives to listen to Mt. Joy’s visit to the Cafe, recorded just before their debut album came out.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.