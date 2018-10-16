Tuesday Featured Artist: Ray Lamontagne who will be at The Louisville Palace this Thursday! (10/18)

6-9am: Mel

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Tennessee Jet opening for Ward Davis at Headliners Thursday (10/18) gets today’s focus.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with Mumford & Sons

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured. Today, we have a special guest, Kelsey from Saving Sunny, to talk about Sunny’s Sol Fest happening this coming Sunday plus one of Saving Sunny’s pets that’s up for adoption.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Remember when you had to wait to get on the internet? World Cafe does too, and we’re celebrating the rise of generation X, the exploding grunge-rock movement, the birth of neo-soul, and alternative going mainstream with the music of 1993. 25 years later, we’ll fondly remember our plaid shirts and our Discmans, and play tracks from Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Mazzy Star, and more. Coming up, on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.