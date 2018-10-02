Tuesday Featured Artist: My Morning Jacket

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Sasami opening for Soccer Mommy tomorrow at Zanzabar gets the shout out.

11am – Ruen Brothers stop by before their show with Cafe Tacuba at The Mercury Ballroom tonight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with James

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Dessa’s latest album was inspired by a unique experiment. She recruited a team of scientists to locate the spot in her brain responsible for a longstanding heartache, and then worked to get rid of that feeling. She talks about that, being a responsible rapper, and working with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.