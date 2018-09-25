Tuesday Featured Artist: Waterfront Wednesday artists are featured today: Car Seat Headrest, The Artisanals, and Love Jones

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today catch Nightmare Air before their show tonight opening for Gary Numan at Headliners.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with Big Red Machine

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Chris of Christine and the Queens describes herself as pop music’s weird cousin. We think of her as pop’s bright shiny future. Chris tells the story of choosing her name after meeting a life-changing group of drag queens in London and gives a really thoughtful explanation of her pansexual identity, as we listen to music from her edgy and danceable new album.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.