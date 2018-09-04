Tuesday Featured Artist: Pete Fest Artists for Pete Fest happening this weekend!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The O.pening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Canadian Michael Rault opens for U.S. Girls tonight at Zanzabar.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Canadian rocker Matt Mays recreates the sweaty, late-night spirit of his live shows in a studio performance of songs from his latest album Once Upon a Hell of a Time. He explains how being a synesthete allows him to see the music he’s making as color, and how taking “culture walks” has helped him enjoy the cities he’s visited through nearly two decades of touring.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.