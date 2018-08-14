Tuesday Featured Artist: Madonna Louise Ciccone turns 60 this Thursday (8/16). Holiday! Celebrate! yeah yeah yeah!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Town Mountain opening for both sold-out Tyler Childers shows at Headliners gets today’s attention.

11am – Jason Morton in the 91.9 Studio

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

2pm – Interview with Arctic Monkeys

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Jukebox the Ghost, the Brooklyn based thee piece have been making dynamic pop and rock for the last 15 years, having just released their 5th album, Off to the Races. It’s a joyous affair, with no shortage of inventive pop melodies, big hooks, and yes, plenty of piano. We’ll talk about some of the fun tricks they used on Off to the Races, including layering Ben’s voice over 100 times, plus a live performance coming up on the World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.